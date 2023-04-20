Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Crysis 4

Crysis 4 seems like it's about to enter full production

Crytek's hiring pattern all suggests so.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After a period of plenty of rumours and teasing from the official Crysis account on Twitter, it was finally revealed early last year that a fourth main Crysis game was under development. Since then, we haven't heard much, but this might be about to change.

Yesterday, Crytek announced that they are hiring and that there are plenty of open jobs for the game. This includes positions like a lead producer, lead AI programmer, senior VFX artist and junior lighting artist. These are generally not needed during the pre-production phase of a game, which leads us to believe that Crysis 4 has in fact entered full production.

We shouldn't expect Crysis 4 to be shown anytime soon, but it's always nice to see the production moving forward instead of stalling.

Crysis 4

Related texts



Loading next content