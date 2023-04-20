Crysis 4 seems like it's about to enter full production

HQ

After a period of plenty of rumours and teasing from the official Crysis account on Twitter, it was finally revealed early last year that a fourth main Crysis game was under development. Since then, we haven't heard much, but this might be about to change.

Yesterday, Crytek announced that they are hiring and that there are plenty of open jobs for the game. This includes positions like a lead producer, lead AI programmer, senior VFX artist and junior lighting artist. These are generally not needed during the pre-production phase of a game, which leads us to believe that Crysis 4 has in fact entered full production.

We shouldn't expect Crysis 4 to be shown anytime soon, but it's always nice to see the production moving forward instead of stalling.