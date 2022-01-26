Cookies

Crysis 4

Crysis 4 confirmed to be on its way

This follows a previously leaked announcement.

HQ

Update: Crytek has since confirmed the existence of Crysis 4 as part of a new Twitter announcement.

Original story: The last installation in the Crysis series was Crysis 3 from 2013. It got somewhat mixed reviews, but was still a stunning action game with a really original world with a New York destroyed in a way like we've never seen it before.

Since then, EA has released remastered versions of the whole trilogy, something many believed was a way to see if there was still people interested in the series and reminding gamers that it still exists. And thanks to a leak on the Chinese social media site BiliBili from Crytek China, we now know that Crysis 4 is coming.

They posted an image, which you can check out below, from the game and wrote (translated):

"The 'Crysis 4' project is confirmed, opening a new nano battlefield!. Follow @Crytek_Official, we will continue to update you with the latest news."

Unless someone at Crytek China really had a meltdown, this is a fairly sure sign that Crysis 4 is indeed coming. And with the cat out of the bag, an official announcement probably isn't too far off.

Crysis 4

Thanks Eurogamer

