Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Crysis 2 and 3 runs in 1440p for PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X will run in a higher resolution, although no information has been revealed on it yet.

Crysis was always known for some of the absolute best graphics in the industry, but when Crysis Remastered was revealed, a lot of fans was really let down by how old it looked. And it does not seem we should get our hopes up for glorious Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 remasters either in the upcoming Crysis Remastered Trilogy.

When the developers recently talked to Digital Foundry about this, they explicitly said there will be no dedicated version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Instead, Sony's latest console will run both games in 1440p with a targeted 60 FPS frame rate. Xbox Series X will run in a higher resolution, although we don't know yet if this means 4K, and also target a 60 FPS frame rate.

Are you satisfied with this output?

