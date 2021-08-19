Crysis 2 and 3 runs in 1440p for PlayStation 5

HQ

Crysis was always known for some of the absolute best graphics in the industry, but when Crysis Remastered was revealed, a lot of fans was really let down by how old it looked. And it does not seem we should get our hopes up for glorious Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 remasters either in the upcoming Crysis Remastered Trilogy.

When the developers recently talked to Digital Foundry about this, they explicitly said there will be no dedicated version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Instead, Sony's latest console will run both games in 1440p with a targeted 60 FPS frame rate. Xbox Series X will run in a higher resolution, although we don't know yet if this means 4K, and also target a 60 FPS frame rate.

Are you satisfied with this output?