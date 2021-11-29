Crypto-currency trading hamster, Mr. Goxx dies

HQ

It has been reported that Mr. Goxx, known for being a successful crypto-currency trading hamster, has unfortunately passed. Originally bursting onto the scene and making a name for himself a few months ago, the rodent used a specially designed cage to dabble in trading, and even had a 19.7% success rate when his final day of trading came to an end on November 22. Mr. Goxx had made 98 Euros in profit over his life.

The news of the passing was revealed over Twitter by the Mr. Goxx Twitter account, where it was said, "We feared this day like no other and are truly shocked for it to happen just now."

"In deep sorrow, we have to announce the loss of our beloved furry friend."

"Being with us as a pet for quite a while, he became famous out of nowhere. Mr. Goxx has brought joy to people all across the globe and reminded us not to take life too seriously. He shed light into dark moments of pandemic, inflation and many kinds of trouble."

It was also noted that Mr. Goxx showed no sign of illness and that he passed peacefully on the morning of November 22.

Thanks, BBC.