Rainbow Six: Siege

Cryptic tweet suggest Rainbow Six: Siege might be coming to Xbox Game Pass

There's a castle under assault with six rainbows across the skyline. What does it all mean?

A cryptic image, tweeted by the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account seems to suggest that Ubisoft's Rainbow Six: Siege will be making its way to Games Pass soon.

The image shows a castle under fire from various catapults and aggressive troops, whilst six rainbows colourfully dot the skyline above. When you think about what it all means, it no doubt is in referral to Rainbow Six: Siege.

The Xbox Game Pass Twitter account routinely posts content like this to keep fans speculating. Unlike previous tweets however, this one seems a little more direct, as the meaning is fairly obvious. Six rainbows and a castle under siege. Could it really be anything else?

Check out the tweeted image below and let us know what you think it could be referring to.

Rainbow Six: Siege

