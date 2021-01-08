LIVE

Crying Suns

Crying Sun is free to grab on Epic Game Store now, followed by Star Wars Battlefront 2 next week

We're back to the one free game a week rotation.

After giving away one free game per day for two weeks for the celebration of the New Year, Epic Games Store is back to their regular method now: One free game per week.

The game they are offering right now is Crying Sun, a tactical rogue-lite that allows players to explore space in a procedurally-generated universe. It is free to claim until January 15.

Then, from January 15 to January 22, you can get Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition without costing a penny. With Blasters, Lightsabers, and the Force, get ready to set out on a journey in a galaxy far, far away.

Click here to get your free copy of Crying Sun now.

Crying Suns

