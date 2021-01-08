Crying Sun is free to grab on Epic Game Store now, followed by Star Wars Battlefront 2 next week

You're watching Advertisements

After giving away one free game per day for two weeks for the celebration of the New Year, Epic Games Store is back to their regular method now: One free game per week.

The game they are offering right now is Crying Sun, a tactical rogue-lite that allows players to explore space in a procedurally-generated universe. It is free to claim until January 15.

Then, from January 15 to January 22, you can get Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition without costing a penny. With Blasters, Lightsabers, and the Force, get ready to set out on a journey in a galaxy far, far away.

Click here to get your free copy of Crying Sun now.