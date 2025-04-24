Crusader Kings III tops four million sold units

HQ

Paradox Interactive has just affirmed that Crusader Kings III has surpassed a major sales milestone. The developer notes that the medieval strategy game is now regarded as a four million seller, proving that the game continues to find success on PC and consoles.

Following shipping in autumn 2020, the game recently launched the fourth chapter of its content for PC players, which offers the largest map expansion in series history by adding the East and Southeast Asia to explore and conquer.

Speaking about Crusader Kings III hitting this milestone, game director Alexander Oltner stated: "Millions of people are engaging with history and writing their own dramatic tales of success and failure, which is a major goal of ours. CK3 turns five this year, and we're happy to know that there are millions more stories waiting to be told."

