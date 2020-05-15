Cookies

Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III to release in September

CK3 just got its release date along with a grand new story trailer detailing what's to come.

Our grand strategy expert Mike dealt with Crusader Kings III extensively over this past month and in doing so, he prepared a detailed preview of what's to come.

A bit after that, publisher Paradox Interactive announced the official release date of its medieval strategy title, which is set to launch on September 1 for PC platforms. Conveniently, we also got a nice story trailer that introduces fans to the setting in more detail. Use this for your viewing pleasure and prepare to defend your new-born dynasty against all external influences starting this autumn.

We also learned that CK3 is joining Game Pass on PC on day one, which is a nice treat for anyone subscribing to Microsoft's service.

