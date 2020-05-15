Crusader Kings III to release in September

You watching Advertisements

Our grand strategy expert Mike dealt with Crusader Kings III extensively over this past month and in doing so, he prepared a detailed preview of what's to come.

A bit after that, publisher Paradox Interactive announced the official release date of its medieval strategy title, which is set to launch on September 1 for PC platforms. Conveniently, we also got a nice story trailer that introduces fans to the setting in more detail. Use this for your viewing pleasure and prepare to defend your new-born dynasty against all external influences starting this autumn.

We also learned that CK3 is joining Game Pass on PC on day one, which is a nice treat for anyone subscribing to Microsoft's service.