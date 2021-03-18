Crusader Kings III is currently free to play on Steam!

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, the first paid DLC "the Northern Lords Flavor Pack" for Crusader Kings III just got released, bringing a lot of new content to the game. If you haven't tried this strategy title and you are somewhat interested, now it's the good chance to get on board.

Crusader Kings III is free to play on Steam right now, 3 days of free trial left. Not only that, if you'd like to get a copy, the standard edition is 20% off. As to the Royal Edition, which includes Crusader Kings III, Crusader Kings III: Fashion of the Abbasid Court, Crusader Kings III: Expansion 1, Crusader Kings III: Northern Lords and Crusader Kings III: Flavor Pack 2, currently is also 10% off. Both offers end on March 22.

So...what are you waiting for?