Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III is currently free to play on Steam!

There are also a whole bunch of offers available on DLC for the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Yesterday, the first paid DLC "the Northern Lords Flavor Pack" for Crusader Kings III just got released, bringing a lot of new content to the game. If you haven't tried this strategy title and you are somewhat interested, now it's the good chance to get on board.

Crusader Kings III is free to play on Steam right now, 3 days of free trial left. Not only that, if you'd like to get a copy, the standard edition is 20% off. As to the Royal Edition, which includes Crusader Kings III, Crusader Kings III: Fashion of the Abbasid Court, Crusader Kings III: Expansion 1, Crusader Kings III: Northern Lords and Crusader Kings III: Flavor Pack 2, currently is also 10% off. Both offers end on March 22.

So...what are you waiting for?

Crusader Kings III

Related texts

Crusader Kings IIIScore

Crusader Kings III
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Crusader Kings III manages to create player-driven stories and emergent moments like no other."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy