Crusader Kings III is coming to Xbox Series and PS5 on March 29

Last summer, we reported about the matter of spotting strategy game Crusader Kings III getting age-rated for Xbox and PlayStation. Since then, we knew this highly acclaimed title would be coming to the latest gen consoles sooner than later. As for the specific launch date? It's finally been announced now.

Through a press release, developer Paradox Interactive revealed that Crusader Kings III will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 29, 2022. As stated by the developer, the console editions will feature "an adapted interface and control scheme specifically tailored to larger screens and console gamepads", and utilise "the key capabilities of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, like super-fast load times for a seamless gameplay experience as well as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on DualSense controllers. Players will be able to switch between gameplay and other applications, like YouTube, using Quick Resume, where they can consult a tutorial on how to quell a peasant revolt".

You can visit the official website for more details.

A new trailer has been released, check below. As for the review we wrote when it launched on PC initially, can be found here.

As a reminder, the first major expansion "Royal Court" for Crusader Kings III is planned to launch on February 8, 2022. More information can be found via this link.