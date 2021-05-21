Crusader Kings 3's first major expansion introduces the Royal Court

You're watching Advertisements

PDXCON has just concluded its main show, revealing and showing off a look at a whole bunch of new games and expansions that the developer has planned. Part of the show included a first look at the first major expansion coming to Crusader Kings 3, an expansion that will introduce the Royal Court to the title.

The Royal Court is the place where commoners and rulers alike bring their problems to you, the king, to determine a solution. But, it's also so much more than that as it is also a place to display your wealth and grandeur, which can be expanded on by commissioning inspired individuals to create arts and other items.

The Royal Court will also be adding a bunch of other new court roles, including a royal taster that will check if food is poisoned, as well as a royal tutor to help teach your ruler new languages to aid in diplomacy.

Alongside all of this, Crusader Kings 3 is also looking to expand on its cultures system by allowing players to hybridise their nations to unlock a whole range of new traditions to aid in your societal growth.

As for when will get the expansion, Royal Courts doesn't have a release date just yet, but you can check out the announcement trailer below, as well as our interview with game director Alexander Oltner, where we chat about the expansion.

