Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings 3's first major expansion introduces the Royal Court

The court is now in session!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

PDXCON has just concluded its main show, revealing and showing off a look at a whole bunch of new games and expansions that the developer has planned. Part of the show included a first look at the first major expansion coming to Crusader Kings 3, an expansion that will introduce the Royal Court to the title.

The Royal Court is the place where commoners and rulers alike bring their problems to you, the king, to determine a solution. But, it's also so much more than that as it is also a place to display your wealth and grandeur, which can be expanded on by commissioning inspired individuals to create arts and other items.

The Royal Court will also be adding a bunch of other new court roles, including a royal taster that will check if food is poisoned, as well as a royal tutor to help teach your ruler new languages to aid in diplomacy.

Alongside all of this, Crusader Kings 3 is also looking to expand on its cultures system by allowing players to hybridise their nations to unlock a whole range of new traditions to aid in your societal growth.

As for when will get the expansion, Royal Courts doesn't have a release date just yet, but you can check out the announcement trailer below, as well as our interview with game director Alexander Oltner, where we chat about the expansion.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Crusader Kings III

Related texts

Crusader Kings IIIScore

Crusader Kings III
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Crusader Kings III manages to create player-driven stories and emergent moments like no other."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy