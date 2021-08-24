Crusader Kings 3 is coming to new-gen consoles

HQ

A few days ago, we reported that Crusader Kings 3 had been age-rated, well now, as revealed at the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase, we can report that the strategy game will in fact be coming to consoles.

There is no release date yet as to when the game will be landing, all we're told is that it's "coming soon", but there is mention that it will be arriving on Xbox Series and PS5 when that time comes.

The Xbox console version will also use the console's internal SSD for "ultrafast loading times" and will feature a UI that has been "customized to work with the Xbox Wireless Controller" as the announcement post states. We're yet for more specific details on the PS5 version.

As mentioned above, there is no release date as of yet, but we were also told that it will be landing on Xbox Game Pass on day one, when it does drop.