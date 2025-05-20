Crunchyroll spotlights anime's global rise at Cannes' Marché du Film

HQ

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing. Not just showcasing films, but also hosting panels with industry experts. Crunchyroll took the stage to discuss the present and future of anime, with a focus on its booming international popularity. The panel, titled "From Streaming to the Big Screen - How Anime Is Driving Cinema", featured Mitchel Berger in conversation with Nancy Tartaglione, International Box Office Editor at Deadline.

Held at the Plage des Palmes, the session saw Berger explore anime's explosive global growth and its integration into mainstream pop culture. "A lot of folks look at anime as a genre, and it's not. It's a medium. It's a way of telling stories. There's anything you want within it," Berger said.

He emphasised how series like Demon Slayer and Solo Leveling have driven the surge, thanks to their rich visuals and emotional storytelling, creating deep connections with audiences. "So it's this virtuous circle of content that's driven the growth over the last few years. Anime has always been bit counterculture, a bit niche, but it really has become mainstream in many ways," he added.

Berger also highlighted anime's cross-generational appeal and impressive numbers. "We're also now seeing parents who grew up with Dragon Ball or Sailor Moon sharing anime with their kids. It's becoming generational," he noted.

During the talk, Berger also previewed the global release of Infinity Castle, the upcoming Demon Slayer feature film, set to premiere in Japan this July and rolling out in the West around September 12, in partnership with Sony Pictures. "Being part of the Sony family has really accelerated our ability to grow," he said.

Finally, Crunchyroll's executive pointed to major growth potential for anime in regions like India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

We at Gamereactor had the chance to sit down with Mitchel Berger in an exclusive interview, where he shared even more updates. Stay tuned for all the details.