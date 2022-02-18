Crunchyroll is now available on the Nintendo Switch

HQ

The Nintendo Switch, despite being a theoretically great system to consume entertainment and media on, has notoriously lacked supporting entertainment apps. We've conveyed our thoughts on this relatively recently.

Nintendo has been working to fix this by releasing more entertainment apps as of late, including Twitch and most recently, the anime and manga-specialised service, Crunchyroll. The streaming service launched its Switch app out of nowhere yesterday, and is now available for anime fans to download to watch their favourite shows and content on Nintendo's hybrid platform.

As part of its launch, it has been revealed that you can try Crunchyroll Premium for 14 days for absolutely no cost, making it a great time to jump in and watch some anime on a new platform. Be sure to download the application from the Switch eShop for free today.