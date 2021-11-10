Crunchyroll included for free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

HQ

Sony announced their intentions to buy the animé streaming service Crunchyroll late last year, and three months ago, the deal was finalized. Despite that Crunchyroll is officially a part of Sony Pictures Entertainment, it is now becoming an Xbox Game Pass perk.

Just as with MLB The Show 21, it is being added to Microsoft's subscription service as this what the latter official Twitter account meant when they wrote that "Things are going to get a bit...orange this week". The deal is explained on Xbox Wire, and it is basically 75 days of free animé for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, launching just an hour after airing in Japan, with no adds or anything like that.

The only catch is that it's for new Crunchyroll subscribers only and you need to "make sure you claim this offer by February 8, 2022".