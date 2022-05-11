Crunchyroll brings Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to European theatres this summer

HQ

After celebrating Goku Day on May 9 this very week, the Dragon Ball keeps rolling with new announcements. Its new film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which changes the 2D animation for 3D techniques and seems to hand over the spotlight to Gohan and Piccolo, will be released on European cinemas, although the parties responsible for this announcement may come as a surprise for many.

Because Crunchyroll is the one who's going to be in charge of bringing the new Goku content to theatres in the United States, Latin America, Australia, Africa, Middle East, Asia (except Japan) and Europe this summer.

Crunchyroll has promised to offer more details about the voice cast soon, as well as the channels through which the purchase of pre-sale tickets can be done and the movie theatres where the film will be released. The annexation to Sony and the takeover of the great anime platforms (LINK TO NEWS) is thus becoming more and more obvious.