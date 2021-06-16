Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Cruis'n Blast
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Cruis'n Blast announced exclusively for Switch

And we've got some screenshots.

The fans have asked for a new F-Zero, an new Mario Kart and even a new Excite Bike for a very, very long time. But this has somehow not reached Nintendo, who decided to announce Cruis'n Blast, a new installation in the mediocre Cruis'n series that started back in 1994 with Cruis'n USA.

It launches sometime during this fall, and below are the first screenshots from this new title, that unfortunately did not cause any standing ovations in the Gamereactor network. How stoked are you for this one?

