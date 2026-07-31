CRPG experts Owlcat Games address whether they'd take on Baldur's Gate 4

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Larian might be the most well-known name when it comes to CRPGs these days, but if there's any other studio you should be aware of for making top-down, story-rich adventures with turn-based combat, it's Owlcat Games. The Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Dark Heresy, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous developer is already busy as it can be, but its creative director and co-founder Alexander Mishulin is aware Owlcat is one of the studios people talk about when they're thinking of who can take Larian's mantle for Baldur's Gate 4.

Speaking with IGN recently, Mishulin was asked whether Owlcat would consider the project. "First of all, I would like to thank all the players, all your audience that consider us to be able to do that. It's a really great honour. You already said that we are a little bit masochistic. So yeah, we will consider it a great challenge!" he said.

Of course, this isn't a confirmation that Owlcat is taking the reins for Baldur's Gate 4. The studio is incredibly busy already, working on Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, as well as The Expanse: Osiris Reborn. Even if it were to take on the next Baldur's Gate, Mishulin says that it would be very different from Larian's game.

"In my opinion, Larian has made their own vision of how a sequel to Baldurs's Gate should be, and they presented it to us. Any other studio that will be doing BG4 will be doing their own game in the Baldurs' Gate setting. It will not be Larian's BG3, because BG3 is very Larian formula.... So any studio that would be trying to replicate that is bound to fail... But other studios will do something differently. They will have their own DNA, their own ideas, and they will pour them into Baldur's Gate 4, and it will be something else. I hope that there will be a studio brave enough and passionate enough and skillful enough to do that game," he said.