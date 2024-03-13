Crown Wars: The Black Prince has been delayed to May

If you were looking forward to booting up and starting your fantastical journey in Crown Wars: The Black Prince tomorrow, we unfortunately have some bad news for you. The game has been delayed at the last minute by quite a considerable time. It will no longer be launching on March 14, but will instead be coming out on May 23, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The Switch version will be coming at a later and undetermined date.

As per the reason behind the delay, it's said that the extra time will be used to "fine-tune several elements of the game, and incorporate some improvements requested by the players, in order to offer optimal gameplay that will delight fans of turn-based tactics and strategy games."

With this delay in mind, a new trailer has dropped, giving fans a deeper look at the hub location they will spend their time at between missions. You can see that trailer below.