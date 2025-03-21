Crown Gambit will launch on Steam this summer

HQ

As part of the Future Games Show last night, developer Wild Wits revealed the release window for its upcoming title, Crown Gambit. Set to debut first on Steam, the game will be launching on the platform in the summer. But this wasn't all that the developer had to share as they also revealed that a new demo for the game is out now.

This expanded demo presents the first two chapters of the game in their entirety. It includes a new and improved tutorial phase, a new intro, a better interface and travel phase, reworked balancing for gameplay and combat, and additional choices and dialogue.

As per what the story of Crown Gambit and this demo offers, we're told: "The kingdom of Meodred's tenuous balance of power is being shaken to its core after the king's assassination and mysterious forces seem to be pulling strings from the dark.

"Experience the beginning of our three heroes' journey, make the right choices to guide their path, find the assassin, and take the young Prince to safety in the capital!"

The demo will even let players experience the first boss battle and become familiar with the Ancestral Grace mechanic that massively shakes up the action and combat. Check out the new trailer for the game below, ahead of its debut in the summer.