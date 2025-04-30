Crown Gambit to launch on PC in June

HQ

Developer Wild Wits and publisher Playdigious has confirmed that it will be bringing its tactical narrative game Crown Gambit to PC players as soon as this summer. On June 18, to be exact, the title will become available for Windows and Mac users, enabling folk to begin their journey through a chaotic capital in the attempt of preventing the downfall of the realm as a whole.

Crown Gambit is a game that is inspired by Celtic and Breton folklore, with a visual style that has been drawn by the French artist Gobert. The gameplay revolves around players using three differing paladins and their various skills to overcome challenges and to put a stop to the growing political turmoil that started following the true king being assassinated while in their protection.

While you can experience this journey for yourself in June, you can head over here to see our most recent interview with the team behind the game, where we talk about its inspiration and how House of the Dragon plays into that.