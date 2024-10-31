Crown Gambit developer reveals how Mont Saint-Michel and House of the Dragon inspired the game

HQ

We've been learning more and more about developer Wild Wits' upcoming strategic card-battling RPG adventure Crown Gambit over the past few months, as we had the chance to speak to the developer in August at Gamescom, and now we've expanded this effort by catching up with art director Antoine "Gobert" Tabouret-Loudéac once again in a new interview.

In the video, which you can see in full below, Gobert tells us all about the inspiration behind some of Crown Gambit's most intriguing elements, including how the Wonder of the Western World, France's stunning Mont Saint-Michel abbey inspired the creation of the capital of the game's kingdom, and how the Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon played into the succession war element of the narrative.

HQ

"So the game is about this kingdom, the kingdom of Mildred that is sort of inspired by the Mont Saint-Michel in France ,which is this huge sort of fort that's in the sea. Our version is much bigger obviously but it is a huge kingdom, an important kingdom and in this kingdom the nobility uses relics, which are powerful artefacts that allow them to use supernatural abilities, which enable them to have a lot of power over the people.

"The king possesses the crown, which is the relic that is able to control all relics. So, going through the game you will have to go through a quite profound conflict within this capital, within this kingdom, which is a succession war essentially, and so you will be tasked with finding some relics that belong to the king and you will be tasked with finding who you want to support as a next ruler.

"So, Crown Gambit is about navigating this world and this social conflict and trying to find the better option or maybe the least worst option, you might say. Obviously when we were starting work on the game [House of the Dragon] had just been released and so we really were in this sort of succession war and everyone is a little awful in their own way so you definitely have to find the one you find the least awful or the one you find awful in a funny way or in a way that pleases you maybe. And yeah, it's about finding out the right option in a pretty gritty world, as you said."

For those wondering if the House of the Dragon reference means that enormous fire-breathing reptiles will be in Crown Gambit, Gobert shut that down by adding: "We don't have dragons. It's a pretty low fantasy setting."

Crown Gambit is currently planned to come to Steam in 2025 after a successful and busy Kickstarter earlier in the year.