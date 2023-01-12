Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV Series in the Works

Coming from a former Lucifer executive producer.

Jason Ning, who is currently working on Silk: Spider Society as a co-executive producer, has just signed a new deal with Sony that will see him develop a TV series adaptation of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

According to Deadline, Ning is also set to work on the other four novels in Wang DuLu's Cran Iron Pentalogy, which was published between 1938 and 1944 and chronicles the struggles of four generations of Chinese warrior folk heroes.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was adapted by Ang Lee into an Oscar-winning film back in 2000, starring Michelle Yeoh. The film was produced by Sony, and it seems the studio isn't quite done with the IP as yet.

There's no current date on when anything with the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon show will begin, but don't expect to hear anything about it for a few years yet.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

