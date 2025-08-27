Crosswind mixes Dark Souls combat with pirate life

For all of us survival nerds, Crosswind has become one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming titles in the genre, arguably only overshadowed by Hello Games' Light No Fire. But unlike the latter, we've seen far more actual gameplay from this salty pirate adventure, and during Gamescom the studio showcased plenty of new material. In many ways, it feels like a mix between Sea of Thieves and Dark Souls—just add pirate hats and base-building.

The new demo didn't hold back, delivering more of everything. Weighty combat, rival pirate crews, massive ships, scorching beaches, and piles of glittering treasure. Battles come across as deliberate and heavy, with both melee and firearms demanding precision and timing—fitting for the genre. All we can do now is hope the full package lives up to the lofty expectations already set. Crosswind might just turn out to be that pirate survival adventure we didn't know we were missing. Check out the video below.

Is Crosswind something you're looking forward to?