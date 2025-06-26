Crosswind breathes new life into the survival genre

Today, the survival genre was blown away when Crosswind released the trailer for its upcoming alpha test, and it looks truly promising. The game, which mixes vast oceans with wilderness paranoia, offers a world where both nature and other players are out to get you.

Judging by the trailer, Crosswind looks to be mixing things up in the already very diverse survival genre, with a touch of poetic imagery intertwined with crisp sunsets, salt-sprayed waves, cannon smoke, and sea shanties.

The developers behind the game, newcomers Driftline Studios, say that the alpha test will focus on base building, weather systems, and player-driven factions. And yes, you can build ships and hijack others, and you can even drown people with rainwater if you're creative enough.

The alpha test is expected to start later this summer, but interested players can already sign up via the game's website (or on Steam). Check out the trailer below.

Is this something that appeals to you?