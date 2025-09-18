Crosswind became a Pirates of the Caribbean-style world after player feedback

HQ

While Crosswind does portray itself as a pirate adventure, you'll be worrying more about skeletons than scurvy in this survival adventure game, as developer Crosswind Crew has added plenty of fantastical elements to its world.

Speaking to us at Gamescom, producer Philip Molodkovets told us that initially plans had been quite different for the game. "Actually in the very beginning we were thinking okay, we should go almost grounded in reality with maybe some really, really rare superstitious stuff," he explained.

"You know, when you can't tell is this real cracking or this pirate is just drunk and he's making things up. But after talking to players, after doing some tests, we actually went full Pirates of the Caribbean style of world," he continued. "So basically our world contains a lot of superstitious stuff like ancient curses, undead skeletons, undead pirates, soldiers. Rum is a way of fast travel. But we're still not going like super high fantasy route, so no fireballs, no dragons."

We suppose that explains why you'll be spending a lot more time on land than in the waters in Crosswind, as Molodkovets said "like 30% of time you will be doing naval stuff and maybe 70% of time you will be doing land stuff." With great treasures to find on the islands and dungeons to explore, it makes them a bit more enticing than in other pirate games. Check out our full interview below for more details on Crosswind: