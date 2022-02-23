Crossplay is now in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

HQ

While Nintendo Switch and Xbox players are still waiting for a chance to dive into Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, PlayStation and PC players are finally getting the opportunity to jump into the game together thanks to the release of the long-awaited crossplay support.

Revealed in a new blog post by Mediatonic, this feature comes during the game's Season Six mid-season update, and allows people on PS4, PS5, and PC to enter the Blunderdome together, with the only constraint being that you now need to have your Epic Games account connected to whatever platform you are playing on.

It should be noted here that Mediatonic has affirmed that the Xbox and Switch versions of Fall Guys are still coming, but doesn't really have any extra information to share yet.

The mid-season patch did also bring some other goodies, including the official announcement of a new game called Sweet Thieves, which splits players into two teams (Thieves and Guardians) to either steal or protect candy, in what seems to be a new stealthy game mode, as Mediatonic mentions that a new walking mechanic is important here. Expect more information and a release date on this game mode soon.

For those interested, the mid-season patch notes did also come with an array of bug fixes and improvements so be sure to check that if a particular issue has been bothering you.