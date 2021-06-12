Cross-play is coming to Rainbow Six: Siege in 2022 across PS4 and Xbox platforms

We are seeing more and more games at the moment embrace cross-play and cross-progression uniting entire player bases together. Earlier this week, it was revealed that cross-play would be coming to Overwatch and at tonight's Ubisoft Forward event it was noted that Rainbow Six Siege would also be implementing cross-play in the very near future.

Cross-play between players on PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna is set to arrive on June 30 and there will be cross-progression across all these platforms. Then in early 2022, cross-play will be available between PlayStation and Xbox platforms and cross-progression will be implemented across all available platforms.

Are you excited to play the shooter with your friends on other devices?