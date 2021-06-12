Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rainbow Six: Siege
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Cross-play is coming to Rainbow Six: Siege in 2022 across PS4 and Xbox platforms

Cross-progression between all platforms is also arriving at the same time.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We are seeing more and more games at the moment embrace cross-play and cross-progression uniting entire player bases together. Earlier this week, it was revealed that cross-play would be coming to Overwatch and at tonight's Ubisoft Forward event it was noted that Rainbow Six Siege would also be implementing cross-play in the very near future.

Cross-play between players on PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna is set to arrive on June 30 and there will be cross-progression across all these platforms. Then in early 2022, cross-play will be available between PlayStation and Xbox platforms and cross-progression will be implemented across all available platforms.

Are you excited to play the shooter with your friends on other devices?

Rainbow Six: Siege

Related texts

Rainbow Six: SiegeScore

Rainbow Six: Siege
REVIEW. Written by Anders Mai

"It's in competitive multiplayer where the game shines. The matches are short, intense and always surprising."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy