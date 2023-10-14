Crossplay for Lords of the Fallen has temporarily been disabled

HQ

CI Games has announced that it has temporarily disabled crossplay for Lords of the Fallen following player feedback. According to a recent post, co-op and PvP multiplayer is still active for players on their platform of preference.

This follows after CI Games announced that it would be working on a patch to fix performance issues in the Xbox version of the game. In a statement, CI Games said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the content creators who have worked with us to enable the rapid deployment of patches, updates, and performance improvements ahead of tomorrow's exciting launch of Lords of the Fallen."

They continued: "As such, PC and PlayStation 5 players will be able to enjoy the game as intended. The Xbox version is currently being updated, bringing it to parity with the other platforms, and the patch will release over the coming days."

Performance issues were a criticism that we noted in our 8/10 review of the game. We concluded our review by stating "Let's just hope that the game's performance woes are patched out ahead of release, as they currently provide an extra element of frustration in a game designed to test your patience."