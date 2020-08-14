LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Fall Guys
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Dead by Daylight

Crossplay features added to Dead by Daylight

The asymmetrical horror title now lets you connect with your friends on different platforms.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Behaviour Interactive just added some fan-requested features to the popular online horror game, Dead by Daylight, and now friends on different platforms will be able to share the terror together thanks to cross-play and cross-friends. Console players can now join those on PC via cross-play, with a cross-platform friends list bringing gamers together regardless of where they're playing.

Dead by Daylight has gone from strength to strength since it first landed back in 2016, and with BI now connecting players across the great console divide, the future looks bright for the otherwise dark and moody online slash 'em up.

Dead by Daylight

Related texts

Dead by DaylightScore

Dead by Daylight
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's an atmospheric and frightening experience, one that has the ability to thrill and delight in equal measure."



Loading next content