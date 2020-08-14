Crossplay features added to Dead by Daylight

You're watching Advertisements

Behaviour Interactive just added some fan-requested features to the popular online horror game, Dead by Daylight, and now friends on different platforms will be able to share the terror together thanks to cross-play and cross-friends. Console players can now join those on PC via cross-play, with a cross-platform friends list bringing gamers together regardless of where they're playing.

Dead by Daylight has gone from strength to strength since it first landed back in 2016, and with BI now connecting players across the great console divide, the future looks bright for the otherwise dark and moody online slash 'em up.