Crossplay coming to Palworld later this month

It's been known for a long time that crossplay is coming to Palworld to enable gaming between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. So far, however, we haven't known when that feature will arrive though... until now.

Via Instagram, the official Palworld account has announced that we can look forward to crossplay later this month. We don't have an exact date though, but it's at most a two and a half week wait before you'll be able to play Palworld with your friends on other formats.

This will probably make the Pokémon contender even more popular, as only last month it was confirmed that more than 32 million people have joined in on the fun.