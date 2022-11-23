Crossplay and cross-progression is coming to Rainbow Six Siege next month

HQ

Ubisoft announced that Rainbow Six Siege would be getting cross-platform play and cross-progression support 18 months ago, and now as part of the reveal for Year 7 Season 4, the developer has finally slapped a date on when each feature will be available.

From December 6, players will be able to team up with anyone on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, or Luna to leap into some tactical shooter action. The cross-progression support will also mean that players will be able to switch between platforms whenever they like, and still find their statistics, progression, currencies, and cosmetic items.

This all comes as another new Operator has been announced, with this being the Defender Solis, a character that can use her SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor gadget to spot and mess with Attacker devices. Plus, a new map, called Nighthaven Labs has been announced.

Be sure to check out all of this when it arrives in Rainbow Six Siege on December 6.