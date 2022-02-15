CrossfireX producer gives personal apology

HQ

CrossfireX was launched last week and had a lot of potential, building on the foundations of a popular multiplayer game with a campaign made by Remedy. In the end, nothing really worked with this game, which has very few bright spots.

In fact, the reception has been so bad, that the executive producer Sooro Boo now has issued a personal apology to the community, while also explaining hat will happen next with the game:

"It's clear that we have inadvertently disappointed many of our players and fans that have stuck with us for a long time. You mean everything to us and I felt that you deserved more than just a simple patch note, which is why I wanted to take this opportunity to personally apologize for the current state of the game...

There will always be bugs and various issues when it comes to video games, but we felt that CrossfireX's current issues had to do more with the core fundamentals of the game and that it felt like we've betrayed the trust of our players. There is simply no excuse for this, which is why I wanted to make a personal apology and explain exactly what the issues are and how we plan to overcome them."

If you've read our review, you know how big problems CrossfireX actually have, and we have to be honest and say we doubt any patches will make this a great game in the end, unfortunately.