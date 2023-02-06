Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
CrossfireX

CrossfireX is shutting down

The shooter's servers will close on May 18.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The past few weeks have been fraught with cancellations and game closure announcements, and this is continuing with another development in this vein. Because Remedy and Smilegate has announced that the shooter CrossfireX will be shutting down in a few months time.

As stated in a blog post, we're told that effective immediately the game will no longer be sold on the Xbox store, that no content will be added to the game, that purchases made within the past two weeks may be eligible for a refund, and that on May 18, 2023, the servers will shut down and the game will be entirely unavailable to play.

Speaking about this decision, the developer stated: "Coming to this decision was not easy, however, we can proudly say that our players have been amazingly active, passionate and enthusiastic in working with us to create a game that would be fun and enjoyable by all. We want to thank each and every one of our players for playing CrossfireX and being a part of this journey with us."

CrossfireX launched back in February 2022 and was met with very fierce criticism from fans and critics alike. Since then, the developer has worked to improve the quality of the title, but as the FAQ relating to this closure adds:

"While our team worked hard to push out numerous content updates including fixes, new maps, modes & in-game events, the game was ultimately not where it needed to be."

CrossfireX

Related texts

0
CrossfireXScore

CrossfireX
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

The Smilegate and Remedy co-developed shooter is now available on Xbox consoles, and we have a lot of thoughts about it's turbulent launch.

0
CrossfireX producer gives personal apology

CrossfireX producer gives personal apology
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

CrossfireX was launched last week and had a lot of potential, building on the foundations of a popular multiplayer game with a campaign made by Remedy. In the end,...



Loading next content