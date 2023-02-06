CrossfireX is shutting down

HQ

The past few weeks have been fraught with cancellations and game closure announcements, and this is continuing with another development in this vein. Because Remedy and Smilegate has announced that the shooter CrossfireX will be shutting down in a few months time.

As stated in a blog post, we're told that effective immediately the game will no longer be sold on the Xbox store, that no content will be added to the game, that purchases made within the past two weeks may be eligible for a refund, and that on May 18, 2023, the servers will shut down and the game will be entirely unavailable to play.

Speaking about this decision, the developer stated: "Coming to this decision was not easy, however, we can proudly say that our players have been amazingly active, passionate and enthusiastic in working with us to create a game that would be fun and enjoyable by all. We want to thank each and every one of our players for playing CrossfireX and being a part of this journey with us."

CrossfireX launched back in February 2022 and was met with very fierce criticism from fans and critics alike. Since then, the developer has worked to improve the quality of the title, but as the FAQ relating to this closure adds:

"While our team worked hard to push out numerous content updates including fixes, new maps, modes & in-game events, the game was ultimately not where it needed to be."