CrossfireX has been delayed until next year

You're watching Advertisements

There is no doubt that Sony had better launch games for PlayStation 5 than Microsoft had for Xbox Series S and X. On the other hand, we cannot help but admit they've been hit with some bad luck because of coronavirus. Console exclusive launch games like The Medium, The Ascent, and of course, Halo Infinite have already been hit with delays and won't be released until 2021, and now yet another title can be added to that list.

This time it is CrossfireX, a multiplayer game from Smilegate, that actually is mostly known for having a single-player component as well which is being developed separately by the narrative masterminds at Finnish Remedy. It was supposed to have been released this year in the Xbox Series S/X launch window, but in an open letter on Twitter, the CrossfireX team now writes:

"After much deliberation, and in consideration of the challenges faced by the Smilegate development team due to COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of CrossfireX to 2021. Moving our release will allow us to deliver the Crossfire experience on console our team set out to create. We'll have more to share in the future."

Disappointing (and really expected as it's been silent for so long), of course, but if nothing else, 2021 seems to be a pretty good year for Xbox Series X already.