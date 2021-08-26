CrossfireX gets brand new trailer at Gamescom

HQ

CrossfireX was one of the earliest confirmed games for Xbox Series X and is an interesting project where Smilegate is developing the multiplayer part, with Finnish Remedy doing what they do best - great singleplayer.

While we definitely are most interested in Remedy's work, the multiplayer looks promising as well with fast paced, hard boiled and stunning action. We got to see some more of this during Gamescom in the brand new trailer you'll find below. Something we don't get to see though, was a release date, so we assume we should not be too surprised if this one slips from the planned 2021 launch to 2022.