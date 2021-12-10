Cookies

CrossfireX gets a confirmed February launch

It's coming to PC and Xbox consoles.

HQ

February 2022 is a month that really didn't need to get anymore awesome than it already is. Still, more is better, and during The Game Awards, we were treated to a new trailer for CrossfireX... which included a release date.

It turns out this shooter - with multiplayer developer by Smilegate and singleplayer by Remedy - is also coming in February, on the 10th to be more precise. This means it will compete against games like Dying Light 2 Stay Human, The King of Fighters XV, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring and many more.

Enjoy the very action-packed new trailer below. CrossfireX is coming to PC and Xbox, and is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.

HQ

