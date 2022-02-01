CrossfireX, Ark, and Edge of Eternity headline new Game Pass additions

HQ

Microsoft has officially revealed the next batch of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass over the next few weeks. This group is headlined by the upcoming Xbox exclusive, CrossfireX, but also includes a few other names, a couple of which are day one launches. Here are the new additions:



Contrast (Cloud and Console) - February 3



Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 3



Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 3



Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 10



CrossfireX (Console) - February 10 [day one release]



Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 10 [day one release]



Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 10



The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 10



Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 14



Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 14 [day one release]



With all these new additions in mind, there are of course some titles leaving the service as well on February 15. These are: