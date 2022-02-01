Cookies

news

CrossfireX, Ark, and Edge of Eternity headline new Game Pass additions

The next titles to be joining and leaving Microsoft's services have been announced.

Microsoft has officially revealed the next batch of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass over the next few weeks. This group is headlined by the upcoming Xbox exclusive, CrossfireX, but also includes a few other names, a couple of which are day one launches. Here are the new additions:


  • Contrast (Cloud and Console) - February 3

  • Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 3

  • Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 3

  • Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 10

  • CrossfireX (Console) - February 10 [day one release]

  • Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 10 [day one release]

  • Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 10

  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 10

  • Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 14

  • Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 14 [day one release]

With all these new additions in mind, there are of course some titles leaving the service as well on February 15. These are:


  • Control

  • Code Vein

  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

  • The Meidum

  • Project Winter

  • The Falconeer

