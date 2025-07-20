Crossfire: Legion to be delisted from Steam

HQ

Blackbird Interactive is primarily known for developing the modern Homeworld games. Back in 2022, they also launched the now mostly forgotten Crossfire: Legion — a competitive real-time strategy game featuring three distinct factions. On Steam, the developers announced the following:

"As part of this process, Crossfire: Legion will be delisted from the Steam Store on Aug 18th, at 18:00 PDT and will no longer be available for new purchases. However, players who already own the game will retain full access through their Steam Library."

If you already own the game, you'll still be able to access it after that date. But if you're interested in picking it up, it will only be available until August 18. Unfortunately, the game will not receive any further updates.

One possible reason for the decision is the game's lack of a player base. Since 2024, Crossfire: Legion has reportedly struggled to maintain even ten concurrent players.

Have you played Crossfire: Legion? And if so — which faction was your favorite?