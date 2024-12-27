Crossfire joins eSports World Cup 2025 line-up

HQ

The eSports World Cup continues to look more and more exciting. We've seen classic titles like Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Dota 2, and more get announced for the show, but we're also seeing some more recent big hitters make it to the tournament next year, including Crossfire.

The FPS from Smilegate will be heading to Riyadh, and while over here in the West we might not have heard too much of Crossfire, it certainly has a following. The game generated nearly a billion views within the first month of its release, and even led to a 2020 show in China based on the game.

Will millions up for grabs in Crossfire tournaments, you can be sure the players of this shooter are up there with the world's best, and we'll be getting some exciting action next year in Riyadh.

Check out the rest of the line-up so far here.