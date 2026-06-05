Crossfire announced at Summer Game Fest, designed as a "premium single-player experience"

As usual, the annual Summer Game Fest showcase has been chock-full of major announcements and news. To this point, one such developer who was present was That's No Moon, a team made up of Call of Duty and God of War veterans, and who revealed their debut project, a "premium single-player experience" that is looking to redefine the identity of the game series it is developing a title for.

The series in question is Crossfire, with this game simply known as Crossfire too. It's a "third-person tactical action-adventure game", a project that looks to merge together "a resonant cinematic thriller with grounded, innovative stealth combat."

The story is largely up in the air as it stands, but we do know it revolves around the characters of Layla and Cross, played by The Boys' Claudia Doumit (interestingly, her co-star and husband, Jack Quaid, was recently confirmed to appear in God of War: Laufey too) and American Gods' Ricky Whittle, respectively. These two characters are described as "enemy operators who must forge a fraught alliance to survive a lethal existential threat."

The announcement press release adds that the ethos of Crossfire is to offer "an experience that showcases genre-reinventing gameplay and industry-leading performance capture technology to bring its story to life." To this end, we're told to expect a "genre-reinventing" new mechanic called Adaptive Cover, which sees Layla adjust her stance in-game to respond to the terrain and enemies around her, all so she can use the terrain to "outthink and outmaneuver highly lethal enemies" and otherwise exist in an "unprecedented tense and realistic experience."

As for what That's No Moon hopes to achieve with Crossfire, chief creative officer Taylor Kurosaki stated: "We created this studio with the goal of delivering world-class single-player experiences; it's what many of us have built our entire careers on. With Crossfire, we hope to show the world that our team has a rare combination of pedigree and vision to do just that."

Crossfire will be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on an undetermined date in the future. For more on the game, you can read our brand-spanking new preview based on information from a recent presentation for the game conducted by That's No Moon.