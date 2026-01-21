Cross-progression is finally coming to Hitman: World of Assassination

HQ

It feels almost peculiar to say, but Hitman 3 and then Hitman: World of Assassination has never supported cross-progression. Any save data you had on the PC version of the game would not and could not transfer to other platforms, even though the former game debuted five years ago...

Thankfully, IO Interactive is finally looking to rectify this, as the Danish developer has revealed that cross-progression is soon coming to Hitman: World of Assassination. Set to arrive on February 3, this will allow fans to switch between the game across over 10 platforms and all while taking your progression and your save data with you.

As for what data will be transferable between versions and platforms, we're told that this includes experience, player level, challenges, location mastery, unlocks and inventory, Achievements and Trophies, Freelancer Mode progression, and campaign story progression. What isn't transferable is the ownership of the game, its DLCs, or DLC-based unlocks, as this isn't a Play Anywhere-like update.

The main catch with introducing this so late into the Hitman: world of Assassination life cycle is that it has its caveats. It works by uniting data across your IOI Account, and this only works for a primary set of data. You will still be able to access non-primary older saves on separate platforms by disabling cross-progression.

Similarly, with this update in mind, expect a new update and look for IOI Account on browser and mobile, with this available now.