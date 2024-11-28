Cross-play, photo mode, and 12 new subclasses arrive for Baldur's Gate III next year

HQ

Baldur's Gate III has another big patch on the way. While we all thought Patch 7 brought an end to the major content updates for the game, Patch 8 will roll around with heaps of fan-requested features in the new year.

We'll be getting cross-play, allowing us to have full cross-progression with users on PC, PlayStation, Mac, and Xbox. Also a photo mode is finally being added, giving players the chance to pose characters, add frames, and more.

The real juicy bit of content seems to be in the 12 new subclasses being added. Each class is getting an additional subclass, which will bring in new voicelines, new effects, and more. Read more about each new subclass in the post here.

We currently don't have a release date for the patch yet, but there is a stress test on the way, so if you're looking for early access, keep an eye out.