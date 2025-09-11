Cronos: The New Dawn's first hotfix squashes bugs and fixes issues

HQ

Bloober Team really impressed us with its latest survival horror effort, Cronos: The New Dawn, as we were entranced by its innovations and ability to invoke fear and unease. So far, many users seem to agree with our assessment of the game, as it holds an impressive 8.5 User Score on Metacritic, and the Polish team is already looking to improve on what it delivered last week.

The first patch for the game is out, although granted this is only a hotfix and not a full scale post-launch update for the game. It tackles a slate of issues, bugs, and errors that fans have reported, and enhanced the quality-of-life elements too.

The patch is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S devices, and it will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 very soon too, although Bloober Team has yet to slap a date on when the hotfix will arrive on the platform.

As for what this patch addresses, check out the full notes below:

Critical Issues Fixed:



Fixed a crash that could occur during one of the optional dialogues with the Warden;



Fixed a save compatibility issue that could prevent the barricade in the church bell tower from opening;



Fixed a save compatibility issue that could block progress when opening the church doors after solving the puzzle;



Fixed an issue where the game could freeze when listening to echoes, travelogs, or audiologs in the Japanese translation;



Fixed a save compatibility issue where the Pathfinder could disappear during a boss fight and not reappear after loading a save;



Fixed an issue where saving and loading multiple times in Edward's apartment could cause one of the elevator window panels to move into the corridor, blocking player progress or access to optional areas;



Fixed an issue where the autosave would not trigger when entering the basement in the Apartment Zone (Past);



Fixed an issue where the autosave would not trigger after defeating the boss in the Apartment Zone (Future) if the player had already unlocked the related achievement;



Fixed an issue that caused Lumen GI artifacts when changing the graphics preset from Very Low to any higher setting;



Fixed an issue where enemies could get stuck in place if they did not have a valid path to the player.



Minor Issues Fixed:



Fixed an issue where weapons bought at the workstation did not count towards the "The Boon of the Relics" achievement;



Fixed an issue where the Pathfinder achievement would not unlock if the player skipped the cutscene before the 15-second mark of the "returning from church" sequence;



Fixed an issue where the Pyromaniac achievement would not unlock for some players;



Removed several fear traps that were located under the floor in the church zone;



Fixed an issue where the Arbalest picture was not visible in the shop after starting New Game+;



Fixed an issue where an empty popup saying "New content unlocked:" could appear when launching the game;



Fixed an issue where visible banding could be seen in the pause menu on HDR screens;



Fixed an issue where Flamethrower/Torch input binding would not display if assigned to the F key;



Fixed an issue where loot crates near Jędruś's store could not be destroyed with melee attacks;



Fixed an issue where the HDR calibration screen displayed differently in the Main Menu compared to the Pause Menu.



Quality Of Life Improvements: