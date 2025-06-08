Cronos: The New Dawn will launch this autumn

HQ

During the now concluded Xbox Games Showcase, one project that was squished in amid the many, many reveals was Bloober Team's upcoming survival horror project, Cronos: The New Dawn. This will be a new adventure and IP for the veteran horror developer, as it will take us into a new and terrifying land, and it's a place we'll get to visit as soon as later this year.

Yep, Bloober has affirmed that Cronos: The New Dawn will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S as soon as this autumn. We don't yet have a firm date to go on, but we do know that when it launches it'll support Xbox Play Anywhere (but it won't be a Game Pass day one launch).

In terms of the game's plot, we're told: "In this gripping third-person survival horror, step into the shoes of the Traveler, an agent of the mysterious Collective, whose mission is to salvage what remains of humanity. In the time-warped nightmare of the future, monsters known as Orphans stalk the land. Emerging from the downfall of mankind, these grotesque creatures can fuse together to create even deadlier foes."

You can see the gameplay trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn below ahead of its arrival in a few months.