Cronos: The New Dawn to launch in six weeks

We have been waiting for quite some time to hear about when Bloober Team intends to launch its next survival horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn. The Polish developer has been keen to share as much information as possible about the game, well everything aside from when we can actually expect to play it...

This has now changed as part of the Nintendo Partner Direct, as we have been informed that Cronos: The New Dawn is actually almost here, with plans to launch as soon as September 5.

What's more, it will also be launching in more places than just PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, as Bloober intends to launch Cronos: The New Dawn on Nintendo Switch 2 as well. As for how the game plays on the hybrid successor system, check out a trailer for the game below.