Cronos: The New Dawn shown in new sneak peak with plenty of gameplay

We still don't know when Cronos: The New Dawn will be released, but we know we're officially interested because few developers have the same knack for chilling horror as Poland's Bloober Team, as they proved last fall with the release of the Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Cronos: The New Dawn is set in a version of Poland that has been turned into a wasteland in the future, and you play as a time traveler who must enter this wasteland to travel back to the retrofuturistic era of the 1980s. An interesting premise that seems to be backed up by equally interesting gameplay, and now the developers have posted a new, very short trailer that proves this claim.

Check it out below. Cronos: The New Dawn will be released on an undisclosed date in 2025 and will come to PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.