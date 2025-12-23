Cronos: The New Dawn lowers its difficulty in early 2026

HQ

Usually, when games add a new difficulty mode after launch, it's for the sadists. An extra challenging experience that'll make you regret even clicking New Game in the first place. Cronos: The New Dawn is ditching that trend with its new Temporal Diver mode, arriving early next year.

The Temporal Diver Mode doesn't change the story or anything like that, instead just giving the player character more health and halving enemy health. If your gameplay isn't quite up to scratch but you want to see what the game's story has to offer, Temporal Diver should offer a smoother experience.

It's nice as well that the difficulty's title doesn't make you feel like a big baby for picking it. You're also encouraged to play on the normal difficulty, Anvil of the Collective, for the full experience afterwards, so you can then unlock Forged in Fire - the game's hardest difficulty mode.

Cronos: The New Dawn is out now on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.