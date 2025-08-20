Cronos: The New Dawn highlights action and horror in Gamescom showcase

HQ

Bloober Team's next survival horror project, Cronos: The New Dawn, received a fresh look during this year's Gamescom. The new trailer, titled "A New Breed of Horror", showcased a dark and oppressive world filled with hostile creatures, tense exploration, and fast-paced combat. The footage suggests a blend of classic survival horror atmosphere with more modern action elements, aiming to deliver an experience that appeals to both fans of psychological scares and those looking for something more dynamic.

The story teases a time-bending journey across the wastelands of New Dawn, where survival is tied to adaptation and occasional help from strange allies encountered along the way. Bloober Team, known for titles like Layers of Fear and The Medium, appears to be pushing into more combat-driven territory while keeping its signature focus on unsettling horror.

Are you ready for Cronos?