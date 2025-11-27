Cronos: The New Dawn has sold half a million copies

HQ

Bloober Team has revealed that its new horror experience, Cronos: The New Dawn, has reached an admirable sales milestone. Following launching almost three months ago, the title has now surpassed the half a million sold copies marker, with over 500,000 Travelers taking on the frightful journey that the Polish company has cooked up.

In the confirmation, Bloober Team talks about hitting this milestone by stating:

"500 000 Travelers are already paving the path through the unforgiving world, distorted between timelines!

"Here's to another incredible milestone for #CronosNewDawn — thank you from the bottom of our hearts!"

If you have yet to play Cronos: The New Dawn, don't forget to read our review of the game to see why this is a must-play horror experience in 2025.